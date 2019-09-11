As tensions ease between US and China mood lifts on global markets

Global stock markets advanced on Wednesday on signs of a lessening in US/China trade tensions and the prospects of a fresh stimulus package from the European Central Bank

DUBLIN

The Iseq performed strongly, finishing the day up 1.4 per cent as relief over a potential easing of global trade disputes rose among investors.

Just five stocks finished the session in negative territory, led by Providence Resources, down 3.2 per cent to about 6 cent per share.

Irish-listed shares with a global focus performed well, reflecting the positive mood among markets that the disputes involving the US and China could ease. Building materials giant CRH, which has extensive US interests, was up 1.5 per cent to €31.01. Exporters fared well, such as the Kerry Group, up 1.8 per cent to €108.70.

Irish Continental Group, the operator of Irish Ferries, rose by 2.1 per cent to €4.35, following confirmation that the duty free booze cruise between Ireland and the UK will return in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

LONDON

UK stocks advanced on signs of less tension in the US-China trade fight and prospects of more stimulus from central banks, while shares in London Stock Exchange scaled a record high after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s offer.

The FTSE 100 rose 1 per cent, its best one-day performance in nearly 10 days, while the midcap index added 1.2 per cent. London Stock Exchange took the top spot on the main bourse with a 6 per cent jump after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing made a surprise $39 billion takeover approach, a deal that would create a global trading powerhouse.

However, the stock, which had jumped as much as 17 per cent on the news, trimmed initial gains as investors took note of the potential regulatory hurdles and the bid being conditional on LSE ditching its $27 billion deal to buy data company Refinitiv. “It’s a bold move and one that appears to have a low chance of success.” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote. “Given the long and ignoble history of bids for LSE we think there is a very high bar to clear in order for this to succeed. Whilst HKEX already has a foothold in the UK via its ownership of the LME, the LSE is a different ball game entirely.”

EUROPE

European shares hit six-week highs. Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX rose 0.74 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.9 per cent to hit its highest since July 30th.

Shares in Prosus, a spin-off from Naspers that includes the ecommerce group’s 31 per cent stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, surged more than 25 per cent on their stock market debut in Amsterdam, creating one of Europe’s largest internet companies. Europe’s tech index gained 1.2 per cent.,

Gains were broad-based, with all subsectors barring oil and gas companies finishing higher. Investors have been piling into sectors that have lagged broader markets in the past days, driving the banking index higher for the sixth straight session.

All eyes are now on the ECB’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut interest rates and restart an asset purchase programme at a time when the euro zone’s biggest economy – Germany – might be slipping towards recession. “Even if you’re not going to be short [on markets], you’re probably going to be cautiously long with the view of having more cash lined up, to buy into the market depending how dovish the ECB is,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

NEW YORK

Wall Street advanced as a tech rally boosted US stocks and investors kept an eye on trade developments.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5 per cent led by communication services, healthcare, utilities and tech, which were all up about 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 per cent, eyeing its first advance in four days.

Apple shares gained 3 per cent with the tech company’s market capitalisation climbing back above the $1 trillion mark on Wednesday as investors cheered its lower-priced iPhone 11 and Apple TV+ subscription.

Next week, investors expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut. US president Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attack on the Fed calling for the “boneheads” at the central bank to cut interest rates to zero or lower.

Trade was also on the agenda as China on Wednesday moved to exempt 16 types of US exported goods from import tariffs ahead of the latest round of trade talks. The State Council’s tax regulator will next look to further expand exemptions on US goods and release follow-up lists when they are ready, it said.

- Additional reporting Reuters, Financial Times