Apple revenue warning rocks global markets

A revenue warning from Apple rocked equity markets around the globe on Thursday as concerns over a damaging China-US trade battle and its impact on world economic growth boosted assets considered safer investments, such as bonds and the Japanese yen.

Technology stocks led a sell-off in Asian, European and US stock markets after Apple, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China, cut its revenue forecast for the first time in nearly 12 years.

Dublin

The Iseq fell marginally on very thin post-Christmas trading volumes, with just €207 million worth of shares changing hands, about half the normal rate.

Ryanair fell 1.6 per cent to €10.35, despite reporting brisk December passenger numbers and securing a UK operating licence that will ensure its British-based planes are not grounded in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Dalata Hotel Group fell more than 2 per cent to close at €4.77. The State’s largest hotel company announced it had closed a deal for a new 212-bed hotel in the City of London, which will be rebranded under its Clayton moniker.

It was a mixed day for Irish food groups. Glanbia fell 0.6 per cent to €16.30, while Kerry Group was ahead by 2.4 per cent to €88.55. Origin Enterprises, however, also slid, down 2.2 per cent to €5.63.

London

Retailers rose to the top of the FTSE 100 following a decent showing from high street chain Next, but it wasn’t enough to lift London’s top flight out of the red caused by Apple’s woes.

Shares in Next closed at the top of the FTSE 100, rising 173p to 4,350p. The high street chain cut its annual profit forecast and predicted falling earnings over the year ahead, but revealed a solid Christmas performance.

Tesco, Associated British Foods, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer all rode high off the back of Next’s Christmas trading update.

Concerns over economic growth in top metals consumer China sent Rio Tinto, BHP, Glencore and Antofagasta down between 1.3 and 4.8 per cent.

HSBC edged 0.8 per cent lower and Standard Chartered lost 3.2 per cent, while luxury brand Burberry, also sensitive to signs of slowing demand in China, lost 6 per cent to join the top fallers.

Europe

Apple’s first sales warning in over a decade sent European shares sliding, with the tech sector particularly badly bruised as chipmakers that supply the iPhone maker fell sharply.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.9 per cent as weak US manufacturing data added to nerves over slowing global growth.

Europe’s tech sector sank 4.2 per cent, only a few points short of its worst daily performance since the Brexit vote in June 2016. Chipmakers that supply parts to Apple were the worst hit. Shares in AMS, which provides facial recognition sensors used in the latest iPhones, fell 23.1 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX.

Other big losers included STMicroelectronics, down 11.6 per cent, Dialog Semiconductor, off 9.7 per cent and Logitech, which was down 5.8 per cent.

Luxury goods shares, which are also highly sensitive to signs of slowing demand in China, joined the sell-off.

New York

US stocks fell about 2 per cent as a key gauge of factory activity suffered its biggest drop in a decade, rattling investors already spooked by Apple.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, led by the technology index’s 3.8 per cent slide. Within tech, chipmakers, which count both Apple and China as major customers, were hit the hardest. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 5 per cent. The trade-sensitive industrials dropped 2.1 per cent, while materials fell 1.9 per cent.

One of the few bright spots was Celgene Corp, which surged 24 per cent after Bristol-Myers Squibb offered to buy the drugmaker for about $74 billion in cash and stock. Bristol-Myers fell 13.3 per cent. (Additional reporting: Reuters and PA)