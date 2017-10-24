Amazon.com launches Prime membership service for businesses
Move is designed to replicate in the workplace the quick delivery of online orders
Amazon’s Business Prime Shipping is available in the United States and Germany. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Amazon. com has launched a Prime membership service for businesses, looking to replicate in the workplace the quick delivery of online orders that made it a go-to shopping destination for households.
Business Prime Shipping, available in the United States and Germany, offers free two-day delivery to companies paying $499 (€424) to $10,999 (€9,345) a year depending on their size, Amazon said.
The subscription programme is looking to win business from office supply stores such as Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc.
Transactions
Business-to-business transactions have been slower to shift online than retail, but could be a bigger revenue opportunity in the long term, said Andy Hoar, an analyst at Forrester Research Inc. He estimates the US market will reach $1.2 trillion (€1 trillion) by 2021, up from $889 billion (€755 billion) this year.
“I don’t see the same ceiling in business-to-business sales as I do in retail,” Mr Hoar said.
“In retail, people want to go to the store to see and touch things. For business sales, people don’t want to have to go to the store.”
– (Bloomberg)