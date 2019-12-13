Almost €1.2bn in value added to Irish banks on Conservative election victory

Almost €1.2 billion was added to the market value of Ireland’s two biggest banks on Friday after the Conservative party secured a substantial victory in the UK general election.

Leading the upward charge was Bank of Ireland, a bank for which the UK accounts for 40 per cent of its balance sheet. It rose more than 10 per cent at one point soon after the market opened to €5.46, while AIB was 8.3 per cent higher at €3.50.

The price rises added €667 million to AIB’s market cap and €510 million to Bank of Ireland’s market value.

Other gainers included budget airline Ryanair and building materials group CRH.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 250 rose 4.4 per cent while the Cac in Paris and the Dax in Frankfurt were both up by between 1.25 and 1.3 per cent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 surpassed its record closing level, gaining 1.6 per cent. That was above its record closing level from April 2015 but remained just shy of its record intraday high.

Removal of risk

Boris Johnson’s victory may prove to be a major turning point for European equities as the election gives the prime minister the mandate he needs to pull the UK out of the European Union next month, potentially removing a significant risk from the region’s assets.

European equities remain under-owned despite their 22 per cent rally this year, with about $100 billion having left the region’s stock funds in 2019, according to EPFR Global data.

“Some investors will see today as Christmas come early as we see a convergence of two critical political risks coming to some resolve,” said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Wealth Management.

“Indications of a strong electoral outcome in the UK and developments toward a phase one US-China trade deal have lifted the mood in the markets.” – Additional reporting: Bloomberg