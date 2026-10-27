Oil slips 1% as Iran diplomacy eases supply fears

Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Kamran Jebreili/AP

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, falling about 1 per cent as prospects for a resolution of ​the US-Israeli war on Iran kept supply fears at bay with talks in Tehran, despite renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures were down $1, or 0.86 per cent, at $114.81 a barrel by 0418 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude ​was down 88 cents, or 0.86 per cent, at $100.88. Both fell 1 per cent early in the session.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks ⁠with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday aimed at easing tension in the Middle East.

The four ‌countries ‌agreed ​to continue talks with a view to strengthening cooperation in peace and security, Iranian state media said.

“Crude oil prices are witnessing profit-taking after surging to ⁠multi-month highs, as renewed diplomatic efforts ​in West Asia have raised hopes of a ​potential breakthrough in negotiations between the US and Iran,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New ‌Delhi-based research firm.

Last week, Brent prices ​surged to more than $117 a barrel, the highest since April, after a wave of Iranian ⁠attacks on tankers around the Strait of ⁠Hormuz. Brent prices touched $117 on ​Monday as well.

“Prices remain elevated amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties,” Sachdeva said.

Scope for peace looked fragile, however, with renewed attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on key producer Saudi Arabia.

October has been the worst month for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waterways, data from a Washington-based think tank shows, among worldwide maritime security incidents it has tracked since 2017.

The war rippling across the Middle East placed the Strait of Hormuz ‌at the center of ⁠the turmoil. The narrow waterway carried around a fifth of the world’s energy supplies before the conflict erupted in February.

The oil market is vulnerable, with stress across ‌areas such as supply, logistics, inventories and refining, ANZ Research said in a note.

Gulf crude exports fell for a fourth ​straight week and flows through the Strait of Hormuz were just about ​60 per cent of their normal level, while global distillate inventories held nearly 5 per cent below their five-year average, it added. - Reuters