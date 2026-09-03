Markets

NTMA sells €1.25bn of bonds amid market turmoil

Debt agency auctions come amid spiking bond yields around the world

The NTMA raised €1.25 billion from the bond sale. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
The NTMA raised €1.25 billion from the bond sale. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Peter Flanagan
Thu Sept 03 2026 - 10:541 MIN READ

Ireland’s debt agency raised €1.25 billion in government debt on Thursday after it successfully completed two bond auctions despite ongoing upheaval in the wider sovereign debt market.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold €550 million worth of bonds due to mature in 2032, along with €700 million worth of debt to mature in 2035, it said in a statement.

The yield, or interest rate, on the 2032 bond was 3.231 per cent, while the rate on the 2035 bond was 3.416 per cent. The six-year debt was 2.34 times oversubscribed, while the nine year had a bid to cover ratio of 1.89.

When the NTMA sold 10 year debt in July, it paid a yield of 3.242 per cent and saw a bid to cover ratio of 1.97.

READ MORE

Make no mistake, US settlement is a win for Meta

Top wealth management executive leaves Davy and it’s a good time to be an accountant

Aoife Matthews, Jennifer O’Connell and Louise O’Riordan: ‘This is for our mothers, sisters, friends, and ourselves – so only the best will do’

From health food ‘bubble’ to €150,000 bet on cheaper groceries

The auctions came amid turmoil in the global government bond market in recent weeks. The yield on US, European and Japanese bonds have spiked, amid worries that inflation may be allowed to increase as well as fears that government indebtedness in the west may becoming untenable.

Benchmark US 10 year treasury yields hit the highest level since 2023 on Wednesday, while interest on German bunds hit a level not seen since 2011. The yield on gilts, as UK goverment bonds are known, are close to their highest since 2008.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan

Peter Flanagan is an Assistant Business Editor at The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning