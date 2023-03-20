Bank stocks tumble as markets digest €3bn Credit Suisse deal

Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside the stock exchange in Hong Kong. Markets opened with sharp losses for banks. Photograph: EPA

Europe’s main stock market indices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by tumbling banking stocks as investors digested the details of Swiss investment bank UBS’s historic takeover of its rival, Credit Suisse, and assessed the risk of contagion.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for €3 billion on Sunday after a frantic weekend of negotiations brokered by Swiss regulators to safeguard its banking system and attempt to prevent a crisis spreading across global financial markets.

Shares in the bank tumbled as much as 15 per cent when markets opened on Monday amid concerns about the health of the balance sheet it acquired after five days of panic.

Bank stocks declined across Europe with Spanish banks BBVA and Santander, their French counterpart BNP Paribas and Dutch ING Groep all down by between 4 per cent and 9 per cent.

Irish banking stocks followed the general trend. Shares in Bank of Ireland fell more than 6 per cent to trade at €8.38 per share with Permanent TSB shares down by close to 6 per cent at €2.25 and AIB down just over 5 per cent to €3.36 per share.

Overall, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index, the blue-chip Stoxx 50 and both the German Dax and French CAC 40 indices were down around 1.5 per cent. The Stoxx 600 bank index is down 4 per cent.

Asian markets also fell in early trading with the Hang Seng index down more than 2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei index down more than 1.4 per cent.