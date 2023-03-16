Banking stocks rally as crisis-hit Credit Suisse taps central bank for cash

Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs (€50.7 billion) and offered to repurchase debt, seeking to stem a crisis of confidence. Photograph: Jose Cendon/Bloomberg

European banking stock rallied on Thursday after troubled lender Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs (€50.7 billion) of loans and offered to buy back some of its debt, as it raced to shore up confidence after a volatile session that saw it stock hit an all-time low.

The Stoxx 600 Banks Index was up 2.9 per cent in early trading, having fallen by 6.9 per cent in the previous session, while Dublin’s Iseq Financial index, dominated by the three remaining Irish banks, advanced 9 per cent, having plunged 16 per cent over the previous six days.

Market sentiment towards the global banking has been severely hit as three niche US banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed over the past nine days.

Credit Suisse, which is in the middle of a major restructuring plan following a series of scandals in recent years, issued a statement in the early hours of Thursday saying that it will borrow money from a central bank liquidity facility and is making a tender offer to buy back up to ChF3 billion of dollar and euro-denominated debt.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse’s top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said “everything is fine” and the bank isn’t likely to seek more capital a day after it said it wouldn’t increase its stake in the bank, sparking a s, ump of as much as 31 per cent in the stock.

The announcement followed a frantic trading session in which worries about Credit Suisse’s financial health roiled global markets, alarmed regulators across Europe and the US and prompted some firms to reassess their exposure to the bank. The moves – unprecedented at a major Swiss lender since the 2008 financial crisis – are the biggest yet to shore up finances at Credit Suisse.

“What’s unfolding at Credit Suisse and the market response is a signal of how vulnerable sentiment is at this point,” said Charu Chanana, a senior markets strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

The market’s focus has now turned to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rates announcement in the afternoon.

The central bank had been widely expected to raise interest rates by a further 0.5 of a percentage point. However, financial markets are now pricing in an increase of 0.25 of a point, in light of the turmoil seen in the banking sector on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days. – Additional reporting, Bloomberg