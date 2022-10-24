UK bonds surge as Boris bows out of race to return as UK prime minister

Markets welcomed the prospect of a Rishi Sunak government in the UK after Boris Johnson abandoned his effort to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative party leader. Photograph: Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

UK bonds surged at Monday’s open after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become prime minister, leaving Rishi Sunak as the front-runner, in a development welcomed by investors who favour the former chancelor’s track record.

Short-dated notes led the rally, sending the yield on the two-year note lower by as much as 36 basis points to 3.44 per cent. Traders are also slashing bets on the extent of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. The result of the contest could be announced as soon as today if Mr Sunak emerges as the only candidate with sufficient backing from Conservative party MPs.

Having served as chancellor in the government of Mr Johnson, a potential Sunak premiership is seen as being better equipped to address the nation’s finances. Liz Truss resigned last week after just weeks in the top job after a U-turn on her key pledge of massive unfunded tax cuts and firing her first choice of chancellor.

“Markets trust in his fiscal strategies,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “With a fiscally conservative PM, the amount of tightening required from BOE also eases.”

Longer dated bonds also rallied sharply, with the 10-year yield dropping 24 basis points to 3.81 per cent. Ms Truss’ so-called mini budget had triggered a massive bond rout that push yields to their highest in years and forced the central bank to step in to stabilise markets.

The pound gained Monday, climbing 0.2 per cent to around $1.13 in morning trading in London. Still, it’s languishing well below the peaks reached during the first leadership contest over the summer, weighed down by huge economic and fiscal headwinds ahead.

Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King warned over the weekend that average earners in Britain, rather than the wealthy, will have to pay significantly higher taxes to finance higher public spending.

Britons face years of financial hardship that could be “more difficult” than that felt during the age of austerity under the former Conservative chancellor George Osborne. He said households would face both higher taxes and higher mortgage rates.

“The challenge is, if we want European levels of welfare payments and public spending, you cannot finance that with American levels of tax rates. So we may need to confront the need to have significantly higher taxes on the average person. There isn’t enough money there among the rich to get it back.” — Bloomberg