Mark FitzGerald named ‘Irish Times’ Top 1000 distinguished leader in business

Co-founder and chairman of Sherry Fitzgerald Mark FitzGerald has been given The Irish Times Top 1000 distinguished leader in business award at a ceremony held in Dublin’s Mansion House on Wednesday.

Mr FitzGerald, who last year stepped down from the company after 35 years, was given the award for his successes at the company coupled with his innovative leadership.

Mr FitzGerald, who recently served as chief executive of the company, helped grow the estate agency business to become the country’s biggest estate agency with a 15 per cent market share and 97 branches across the country.

Mr FitzGerald presided over the flotation of the company in 1999 before taking it private again, helped expand into London, and established a commercial property business.

Son of the late former Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, Mark became an estate agent upon leaving school.

Other awards being distributed at the ceremony include business person of the year, chief financial officer of the year, deal of the year and company of the year.