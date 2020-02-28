VW pays €830m to settle claims from German diesel car owners

Volkswagen reached an agreement with German consumer group VZBV to settle claims from hundreds of thousands of diesel-car owners on its home turf who argued that their vehicles lost value in the wake of the emission-cheating scandal.

It comes as the group said full-year operating profit rose had risen 22 per cent to €16.9 billion thanks to strong sales of higher-margin cars and lower diesel charges, defying an industry downturn that has cut the earnings of rivals. VI will increrase its dividend by 35 per cent.

VW agreed to pay €830 million as part of the settlement, the company said Friday in an emailed statement.

The pact represents a “a fair and verifiable settlement solution,” VW legal chief Hiltrud Werner said in the statement. The company “will now do everything in our power to offer and make the one-time payments as quickly as possible,” she said.

More than 400,000 drivers signed up for the German test case, filed under a new law introduced in the wake of the scandal.

The financial fallout from the diesel emissions scandal has so far cost the gorup €30 billion in fines and other expenses. – Bloomberg