US company Meissner to create 150 new jobs in Co Mayo

California-headquartered Meissner Filtration Products has announced plans to create 150 new jobs in Co Mayo over the next five years with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Castlebar.

The company, a manufacturer of microfiltration products, is to move into and expand a building that was originally constructed by IDA Ireland with the completed facility due to open in early 2020.

Meissner said it plans to install a substantial, state of the art cleanroom in facility to be used for the manufacture of single-use systems (SUS) that support its biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical client base.

“We have seen substantial growth in our SUS portfolio over the past 10 years and ensuring we have capacity in excess of customer demand is critical,” said chief executive and company founder Christopher Meissner. “Additionally, we acutely recognise the value of manufacturing proximate to our customer base as well as geographically diversifying our manufacturing footprint.

Meissner, which was founded in 1984, currently has a manufacturing campus in Camarillo, California, a European logistics hub outside of Frankfurt, Germany, and multiple sales and support offices throughout the world.

Initial operations at the Castlebar facility will include SUS manufacturing, quality and regulatory, engineering, and customer service, the company said.