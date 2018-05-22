US and China close to deal on ZTE sales ban

Washington and Beijing are nearing a deal to lift the ban on sales of US components to Chinese telecoms group ZTE, removing a contentious issue that has highlighted the entangled commercial ties between the two economies.

A person briefed on the potential deal said the US Department of Commerce would allow ZTE to resume sourcing of American components in return for wholesale senior management changes and payment of another large fine. The proposed settlement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trade tensions between the two nations appeared to dissipate further after China said it would cut the import duty on passenger cars. China’s Xinhua news service on Tuesday said that the levies would be cut to 15 per cent, from the current 25 per cent, on July 1st.

Sanctions

The White House’s attempt to rescue ZTE, just weeks after US sanctions nearly destroyed the company, comes as part of a broader move by the Trump administration to de-escalate trade tensions with Beijing after threatening tariffs on $150 billion (€127 billion ) in Chinese imports.

The abrupt move towards detente has angered some hardliners, including several within the administration, who have assailed moderates for seeking a quick deal at the expense of pressing Beijing on longstanding grievances, including an escalating rivalry over strategic technology, a sector where ZTE plays an important part.

Last year, the Chinese telecoms group agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle US charges related to its business operations in Iran and North Korea, a case brought by the Obama administration. It was later accused of violating the terms of the deal by the Trump administration, which imposed sanctions which crippled the company. ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese trade experts see the about-face as a reflection of the importance of ZTE as a key customer for Qualcomm, the US chip manufacturer. China recently approved a Qualcomm joint venture with state-owned Datang Telecom, as part of commitments to open market access since the Trump administration hardened its trade rhetoric.

Overall, China spends an estimated $150 billion a year on tech-related parts and goods from US companies, said Edison Lee, analyst at Jefferies.

The potential settlement is the latest in a series of corporate developments for ZTE, which declared on May 10th that it would have to go out of business following a suspension of share trading the month before, when Washington imposed a 7-year moratorium on it sourcing US components.

U-turn

The White House made a U-turn soon after, with Mr Trump tweeting on May 14th that he would work with Chinese President Xi Jinping to grant the company a reprieve.

Chinese government officials and analysts do not accept the Trump administration’s argument that the sourcing ban, imposed by Mr Ross in April, was a “legal enforcement matter” unrelated to the trade negotiations. “ZTE did not deserve the death penalty for its mistakes,” said Lu Xiang at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. “It was used as a tool in the trade dispute.”

On Monday, US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that Mr Xi had requested that Mr Trump support ZTE – a request that he said was no different than an American president lobbying on behalf of US companies. ZTE’s largest shareholder is a state-owned group linked to a contractor to China’s space and missile programmes.

Champion

“ZTE has long been seen as a national champion of Chinese telecoms,” said Duncan Clark, chairman of BDA China, a tech consultancy. “It’s a major employer. They weren’t going to roll over and let it die.”

The company, which has nearly two-fifths of its staff in R&D, submitted more than 4,000 patents in 2016, trumping rival Huawei and all other companies globally. “There’s a lot of intellectual property in this company,” Mr Lee said.

During a visit last week to ZTE’s headquarters in a Shenzhen high-tech office park, employees milled about for hours while insisting that it was business as usual inside. Managerial staff, software engineers, and higher level technical support staff have remained employed, said ZTE employees, ostensibly to service existing contracts.

Foot traffic has been nearly halved in the area, said local restaurants, who rely on ZTE employees for business.

The Shenzhen production facilities, which manufacture everything from ZTE’s trademarks routers to mobile phone parts, closed in April and lower level workers were let go, according to ZTE employees.

