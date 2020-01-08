Tyrone engineering company wins contract with Delta Air Lines

Mallaghan Engineering, the Tyrone company that manufactures airport ground support equipment, has won a major new contract with Delta Air Lines.

The Dungannon-headquartered, family-owned business has won a “multi-million pound” order from Delta Air Lines to supply maintenance platform lifts (MPLs) for use at airports across the United States.

The equipment will enable Delta’s maintenance teams to carry out essential work on key aircraft areas.

According to Mallaghan Engineering, which employs more than 450 people, the MPLs will be manufactured at its facility in Dungannon, but the equipment will be assembled on location at its other major manufacturing site in Atlanta.

The Tyrone company has recruited an additional 10 people to its Atlanta team as a result of winning the Delta Air Lines order.

Joe Griffith, commercial manager with Mallaghan said:“Our latest partnership with Delta Air Lines represents the next stage in our US expansion plan.

“Our MPLs ensure that maintenance teams can position themselves safely by the aircraft and are suitable for use across a wide range of aircraft, including wide body jets.”

Joe Santos, director techops maintenance at Delta Air Lines said the airline is now looking forward to “continuing to work collaboratively with Mallaghan Engineering on future projects”.

Separately, a start-up engineering company is planning to invest £2.8 million (€3.3 million) in a new commercial vehicle business in the North.

MAW Engineering plans to create 46 jobs at a purpose-built 57,000sq ft facility in Toome in Co Antrim that will focus on manufacturing and assembling walking floor trailers and vehicle bodies which are used to transport biomass, in general haulage, in construction equipment and also in delivery vans.

The project has been backed by £322,000 of financial support from Invest Northern Ireland.