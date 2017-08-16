Trump criticises Ireland for loss of American jobs

US president Donald Trump has singled out Ireland as a country that has taken American manufacturing jobs.

Speaking Tuesday at a press conference in New York in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, president Trump criticised the chief executives who had left one of his advisory councils, saying they weren’t “taking their job seriously”.

In response to a reporter question on why chief executives were resigning from his manufacturing council, Mr Trump said: “we want jobs, manufacturing in this country. If you look at some of those people that you’re talking about they’re outside of the country. They’re having a lot of their product made outside.”

“You can’t do it necessarily in Ireland and all of these other places. You have to bring this work back to this country,” he continued.

US client companies of the IDA employ more than 144,000 people in Ireland and account for 7 per cent of people at work employed here.

According to statistics from the CSO, that’s more than the numbers employed in agriculture, forestry and fishing (107,700) in the first quarter of this year, and was on a par with construction (142,500).

Data from the IDA also shows there were 176 new US FDI projects here in 2016, with 13,500 jobs created in Ireland last year by American multinationals.

The US president had previously commended Ireland for doing an “amazing job” in managing the economy throughout the recession.

“You look at Ireland. I own great property in Ireland that I bought during their downturn. And I give the Irish a lot, a lot of credit. They never raised their taxes,” he told the Economist newspaper in May.

“Ireland’s done an amazing job. A lot of companies have moved to Ireland and they like it,” he said at the time.

Mr Trump’s press conference came after the chief executives of pharmaceutical company Merck, sportswear firm Under Armour, and computer chip business Intel, resigned from his council on Tuesday. All three condemned his response to the Charlottesville violence over the weekend.

However, Mr Trump disputed their reasoning for resigning. “They are leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside [THE US]and I’ve been lecturing them...[SAYING] you have to bring it back to this country,” he said.

Since his presidential campaign began Mr Trump has criticised companies including Apple who have, for tax purposes, significant operations in countries like Ireland. The president had planned to implement US tax changes which would have disencentivised companies from moving their assets abroad. However, in July, a group of senior Republicans announced that they were setting aside the tax proposals.

Despite the setback, Mr Trump still plans to bring manufacturing jobs that have typically gone abroad back to the US, a position he reiterated Tuesday: “I want manufacturing to be back into the United States so that American workers can benefit,” he said.

The US president is not alone for singling out Ireland’s relationship with US multinationals. Ireland’s corporate tax regime was put under the spotlight last year when the European Commission decided Ireland should collect €13 billion from Apple in back taxes on activities that were routed through business entities registered here. It’s still not clear how much of that tax Ireland would receive and how much would be distributed to other countries.