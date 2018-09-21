Tony Smurfit ‘surprised’ at lack of Government support

Smurfit Kappa chief executive Tony Smurfit has said he was “surprised” that the Government did not give the company any message of support when it was fighting an unwanted bid from a US rival earlier this year.

The chief executive reiterated that the bid from International Paper, which was dropped in June as Smurfit Kappa resisted a tie-up, failed to come near to reflecting the business’s value.

Mr Smurfit also said that he was “surprised by the lack of balance” in some media organisations in their reporting on the drawn-out episode.

Mr Smurfit was speaking at the Institute of Directors in Ireland annual lunch in Dublin.