Tesla to raise $2bn via new share issue

Shares in Tesla fell sharply after the electric car maker announced plans to raise $2 billion (€1.8 billion) by issuing fresh shares, tapping into the recent stock run-up that has seen the company overtake many of the world’s established carmakers in value.

Tesla will sell up to $2.3 billion in shares, using the money to strengthen its balance sheet and for general spending, the group said on Thursday.

The group has around $11.6 billion of debt at the end of 2019, fuelling expectations the company would use the rise in its shares to raise capital.

Elon Musk, chief executive, will buy around $10 million of stock through the offering, while board member Larry Ellison will by $1 million, Tesla said.

At the end of January, Mr Musk played down expectations of a raise, saying it “doesn’t make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level”.

Tesla shares, which rose a record $968.99 earlier this month, fell 6 per cent in pre-market trading following Thursday’s announcement to trade just below $722.

Spending commitments

The group has large spending commitments ahead, promising to finish a new factory in Berlin by the end of 2021, and having just opened its new facility in Shanghai to service the world’s largest electric car market.

However, like many carmakers, Tesla has seen its new Chinese factory closed and sales in the market grind to a standstill following the outbreak of coronavirus. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020