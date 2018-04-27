State considered range of options for Aughinish Alumina

The Goverenment has considered a range of options for saving Rusal’s Aughinish Alumina plant , according to sources.

After the US imposed sanctions on Rusal and its controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaska, the possibility of trying to broker a change of ownership or taking over the Aughinish Alumina plant in the southwest of the country were briefly considered before being dismissed for now, according to the source.

Authorities have little desire to intervene directly in the ownership issue and the government is focusing on its efforts within the European Union to limit the effects of the sanctions if they come into play, the person said.

This week, the pressure for action eased after the US made clear international companies could continue to deal with Rusal under existing contracts until October.

The plant on the banks of the Shannon Estuary is a key link in the global industry. It buys bauxite from Guinea, refines it into alumina, and then sells that to aluminum makers such as Rio Tinto Group and Liberty House Group.

“The government continues to closely monitor developments, collaborating across departments, as the situation evolves,” the Irish enterprise ministry said, declining to comment on specific options being considered.

In the latest twist on Friday Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has agreed in principle to relinquish control of aluminium producer Rusal by selling down his stake in parent company EN+.

The proposal, announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, has yet to be accepted by the US Treasury, which imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska and his companies this month, as part of what the Trump administration described as a broad response to Russia’s “malign activity”.

In the statement EN+ said: “Mr Oleg Deripaska has agreed in principle to the chairman’s request that Mr Deripaska reduce his shareholding in the company to below 50 per cent ”.

Although the response from Washington is key, much will also depend on whether the Kremlin is prepared to back the proposal, which would see one of Russia’s highest profile businessmen severed from his assets under US pressure.

Under the proposed deal Mr Deripaska would reduce his stake in EN+, which serves as the holding company for his assets, from above 70 per cent to below 50 per cent. The company listed on the LSE last November in a $1.5bn flotation.

EN+, which is chaired by former UK energy minister Greg Barker, would also overhaul the board under the proposal, removing Mr Deripaska and adding new directors without links to the oligarch.

EN+ would also give up its rights to nominate the chief executive of Rusal and manage the business.

“If the plan is accepted the logical conclusion [for the US Treasury] will be to release Rusal from these sanctions,” a person familiar with the situation said. “Mr Deripaska has agreed to sever the link. He does not want to see the company he has built up crumble.”

Rusal also said on Friday will overhaul its board and management in the hope the United States will remove the aluminium firm from the sanctions list so it can restart shipments to its customers around the world, according to sources .

The sources said Rusal would soon appoint a fully independent board that in turn would install a new management team.

“Rusal is in touch with US authorities and hopes the measure will be enough for them to be removed from the sanctions list,” sources said. Rusal declined to comment.

One of Aughinish Alumina’s main suppliers warned earlier this week that the Co Limerick plant still remains under threat from US sanctions against Russia despite signals from Washington this week that it was willing to ease the sanctions because of their likely impact on Europe’s aluminum industry.

The supplier, which wished to remain anonymous, said the US treasury’s decision to give customers of Russia’s biggest aluminum producer, Rusal, which owns Aughinish Alumnia, more time to comply with sanctions, was only a temporary reprieve for the Irish plant, which employs more than 450 staff at its base near Askeaton.

- Reuters/Bloomberg/Financial Times