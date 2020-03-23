Sportswear company O’Neills to make hospital scrubs

The Strabane headquartered sportswear company, O’Neills, which last week temporarily laid off 900 people, has confirmed it will move to manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland.

The company plans to produce 10,000 sets of scrubs a week and will be reemploying up to 150 staff.

The company last week said it had been forced to lay off its workforce because of the wide spread impact of the coronavirus which had resulted in the “complete cessation of orders received from clubs and retailers across the business”.

“The company has no alternative other than to take drastic measures to safeguard its long-term future,” O’Neills had warned.

But it indicated on Monday that it is now in a position to switch to manufacturing specialist garments for the six Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts in Northern Ireland.

O’Neills tweeted: “The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol. We are delighted to support the work of front line healthcare staff.”

The Tyrone company has not made public any details of the contracts or how many staff it may re-employ.