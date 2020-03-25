Some 1,000 Moy Park staff walk out over Covid-19 working conditions

An estimated 1,000 workers have walked out of one Moy Park’s key chicken production sites in the North in protest over what union leaders have described as “unsafe conditions” in relation to Covid-19.

Unite said there had been a “mass walkout” by workers at Moy Park’s Seagoe site in Portadown because the company was putting “profits before safety”.

Moy Park said the health and wellbeing of its staff was its its most important consideration and pointed to “ new, robust measures” to keep them safe.

Sean McKeever, Unite’s regional officer, said the union had put forward proposals for health and safety protections for Moy Park workers but these had been rejected by the poultry processor.

“Unite attempted to secure commitments to ensure a minimum two metre social distancing between workers and other measures to enable infection control in the face of the coronavirus threat but our proposals were dismissed by management.

“Workers are refusing to return to work in unsafe conditions. We need to see immediate movement from management to address the workers’ legitimate fears over coronavirus transmission - there cannot be any two-tier approach to health and safety in workplaces,” Mr McKeever said.

Feedback

Moy Park said it was taking on board feedback from staff, adding that it had already identified seven ways to enhance social distancing. These include staggering breaks and respacing workstations and communal areas.

Last week Moy Park, which is one of Europe’s largest poultry processors, said it would create “hundreds” of temporary jobs at its Northern Ireland sites because of a “heightened demand for chicken produce”.

The food company, which is owned by the US group Pilgrim’s Pride, said its was stepping up production at its facilities in the North as a direct response to the change in shopping patterns created by the coronavirus.