Smurfit to invest $40m to modernise business in Latin America

Smurfit Kappa is investing $40 million (€33 million) in its paper sacks business in Latin America, expanding and modernising its operations.

The company said it was making the investment in response to market trends and the need for environmentally sustainable paper sacks.

Among the planned work is the further modernisation of machinery in Colombia, with a new machine already installed at the Palmira facility and fully operational.

The $9.5 million investment has increased capacity at the plant by 100 million paper sacks per year, and improved quality. Smurfit plans to modernise sack paper machinery in Cali, Colombia., with a $19 million investment that will increase production capacity, and the quality and performance of the sacks paper.

In Costa Rica, a $1 million investment will further improve the plant in San Jose. The company said a new flexographic printer is ready for installation, which will optimise the printing offer

“This unprecedented growth and modernisation plan in the region strengthens Smurfit Kappa’s value proposition for our paper sacks customers, who can trust us as a long-term ally, that has a clear focus on innovation, efficiency, quality and superior performance, and will continue to support and accompany them in their growth and sustainability goals,” said Juan Castañeda, chief executive of Smurfit Kappa The Americas.