Smurfit Kappa unveils Russian and Greek deals as sales rise

Cardboard box-maker Smurfit Kappa unveiled deals in Russia and Greece as it reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in its revenues to €2.1 billion for the three months through September.

During the third quarter, the company expanded its footprint in Russia through the acquisition of a corrugated plant in the greater Moscow area, establishing Smurfit Kappa “as the largest international corrugated packaging producer” in the country. It said that the deal, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, “provides an opportunity for further organic expansion”.

Smurfit Kappa also agreed to buy a high-end display and box business in Greece, which upon completion will extend the group’s access to the south eastern European market.

Smurfit Kappa’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell by 1 per cent in the third quarter to €320 million, dragged down by higher input costs and dollar weakness against the euro.

Total corrugated cardboard volumes across the group grew by 3 per cent during the period, though the price of recycled cardboard, used to make many of its products, resulted in a €40 million “headwind” for the business.

Smurfit Kappa “will continue to offset these cost pressures through further corrugated price recovery and ongoing efficiency improvements as we progress towards the year-end and into 2018,” said group chief executive, Tony Smurfit.

He said that the company expects to deliver full-year ebitda “in line with current market expectations and will enter 2018 with optimism and good momentum”.