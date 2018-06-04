Smurfit Kappa shares drop as hopes for a deal fade

Shares in Smurfit Kappa slid as much as 6 per cent in London on Monday as hopes faded that its unwanted US suitor would make a third takeover proposal by a bid deadline this week.

An investor in Smurfit Kappa said that sentiment towards the company hasn’t been helped as its UK rival DS Smith agreed to buy Spanish cardboard box-maker Europac for €1.9 billion, saying that this was a sizeable miss for the Irish company.

At noon in London, Smurfit Kappa shares off 5.3 per cent at £29.38, valuing the group at £6.97 billion (€8 billion), having earlier dropped 6 per cent. Trading in Dublin was closed for the June bank holiday.

Sources said on Monday morning that Memphis-based International Paper (IP) had not sought to engage with Smurfit Kappa on submitting another takeover attempt, as it faces a 7am deadline on Wednesday from the Irish Takeover Panel to announce a binding bid.

IP, which has said it would only proceed with an offer with full backing from Smurfit Kappa’s board, faces a 12 month ban from mounting another approach if it does not make a firm bid by the deadline. Smurfit Kappa had rejected two bids earlier this year as failing to capture its “intrinsic” value or future prospects.

The removal of IP from the picture would allow Smurfit Kappa to proceed with its own plan to spend up to €1.6 billion over the next four years investing on deals and its own facilities. While the group made headway on this late last month by agreeing to buy Dutch paper and recycling company, Reparenco, for €460 million.

DS Smith’s move to buy Europac comes as demand for paper-based packaging is being driven by a boom in internet shopping and environmental concerns. DS Smith acquired Interstate Resources of the US last year for about $1.1 billion (€940 million).

Elsewhere, US packaging company WestRock agreed in January to buy rival KapStone Paper and Packaging for about $3.5 billion, a year after snapping up Multi Packaging Solutions for $1.4 billion. South Africa’s Mondi has also been active on the acquisitions trail in the past year.