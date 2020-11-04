Smurfit Kappa sees full-year earnings falling as much as 11.5%

Cardboard box maker Smurfit Kappa signalled on Wednesday that it sees its full-year earnings declining by as much as 11.5 per cent as the Covid-19 crisis dented demand for packaging.

Still, the group said that it was confident enough in its prospects to pay a second interim dividend of 27.9c per share, following on from 80.9c surprise payment announced in July that replaced a final 2019 dividend which was deferred in April.

The Dublin-based group forecast in a trading update that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) will come to between €1.46 billion and €1.48 billion. That compares with a figure of €1.65 billion reported last year.

Still, the company that its results for the third quarter were better than expected, with ebtida coming to €1.13 billion on €6.31 billion of sales. Davy analysts said that the implied third-quarter earnings figure of €390 million was almost €50 million above what they had estimated.

“I am pleased to report that the quality of our business and the strength of our people has produced an excellent performance in both the third quarter and the year-to-date,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit. “While some uncertainty still exists around the evolution of the effects of Covid-19 in the weeks ahead, absent a dramatic change to working practices, the group expects to deliver ebitda in the range of €1,460 million to €1,480 million for the full year 2020.”

He added: “We are increasingly excited by our future prospects and the structural growth drivers of our business including e-commerce and sustainable packaging as well as our innovative ability to capitalise on these opportunities.”