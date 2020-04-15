Smurfit Kappa scraps €193m dividend amid coronavirus outbreak

Cardboard box-making giant Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) has scrapped its plans to pay a €193 million dividend, joining a slew of companies globally that have put shareholder pay-outs on hold as coronavirus rips through economies globally.

While the group saw its European business volumes grew 3 per cent and demand in the Americas expand by 3.5 per cent in the first quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to €380 million from €424 million for the same period last year as its profit margin dipped.

“During these uncertain times, we have a heightened focus on cost reduction while maintaining our market-leading innovation and sustainability offering,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit. “While the full extent and effects of the macro and economic risks brought on by Covid-19 are unclear, SKG remains very well positioned both financially and operationally.”

Smurfit Kappa said that all of its facilities continued to operate during the first quarter, with the experience of managers in its business in Italy, initially the most heavily-hit country by Covid-19, helping it to introduce group-wide measures to protect employees.

“The scale and geographic reach of our operations has also ensured that our extensive and diverse customer base has been able to deliver its essential and critical supplies,” Mr Smurfit said.

“We are an integral part of today’s vital supply-chains, whether it is ensuring that retailers remain supplied with food and other basic goods or ensuring that critical pharmaceutical and medical supplies and devices reach hospitals and other health care facilities where they are needed to fight this pandemic.”

At the end of the first quarter, Smurfit Kappa had liquidity of over €1.5 billion, average debt maturities of over five years, and no bond maturity until 2024.

“We are rigorously managing our working capital and we currently estimate that capital expenditure for 2020 will reduce from previous guidance of €615 million, to be in the range of €500-550 million,” it said. Capital expenditure amounted to €730 million in 2019.