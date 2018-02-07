Smurfit Kappa reports pre-tax profit drop of 12% last year

Profit before income tax at packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa dropped 12 per cent last year, according to the firm’s full year results.

The FTSE 100 company, which employs 46,000 workers in approximately 370 production sites across 35 countries, published results for the three months and full year ending 31 December 2017th on Wednesday.

Revenue for the full year was €8.5 billion, which was up 5 per cent on the same period last year, or 6 per cent on an underlying basis.

Revenue in Europe was up €258 million or 4 per cent, driven predominantly by underlying revenue growth. Revenue in the Americas was up 7 per cent or €145 million with underlying revenue growth of 12 per cent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) for the full year was €1.2 billion, €4 million ahead of 2016, with higher earnings in Europe and lower group centre costs partly offset by lower earnings in the Americas.

Exceptional items charged within operating profit of €23 million and €15 million for 2017 and 2016 respectively, arose entirely in the fourth quarter of each year.

Net pre-exceptional finance costs at €219 million were €44 million higher than in 2016, primarily as a result of an increase in cash interest and a swing of €28 million from a net monetary gain relating to hyperinflation in 2016 to a loss in 2017.

Cash interest was €10 million higher year-on-year.

The exceptional finance cost of €2 million in 2017 represented the accelerated amortisation of issue costs relating to the debt within the firm’s senior credit facility which was paid down with the proceeds of the €500 million bond issue in January 2017.

Exceptional finance income in 2016 amounted to €12 million in relation to the profit on the sale of the company’s shareholding in the Swedish company IL Recycling.

With a €10 million decrease in pre-exceptional operating profit impacted by higher net pre-exceptional finance costs, lower earnings from associates and higher exceptional items, the profit before income tax of €576 million was €78 million lower than in 2016.

The income tax expense was €153 million compared to €196 million in 2016, the decrease of €43 million in the expense largely reflected moves in profitability and non-cash deferred tax credits.

Smurfit chief executive Tony Smurfit said he the full year result was delivered against “a backdrop of an increase in excess of €120 million in recovered fibre costs, generally higher raw material costs and adverse currency movements”.

“This improved result for the year, and more importantly for the fourth quarter, reflects the benefits of our continued focus on offering our customers cost effective and innovative solutions, our capital expenditure program, input cost recovery through paper and box price increases and generally strong markets,” he said.

“We also continue to benefit from the group’s geographic reach and integrated model, which support our customers by ensuring security of supply in very tight markets.

“Our European business showed very strong progression for the quarter, growing its margin to 16.5 per cent. This strong performance came as a result of high levels of demand across most product lines and input cost recovery. Security of supply for our customers is key for us and we have been investing accordingly.”

In a note, an analyst with Davy said the outlook was “positive”.

“Management indicates that strong demand has continued in 2018, and the latest containerboard price increases (for both recycled and kraftliner) look set to be implemented in February,” he said.

“We do not believe this latest rise is reflected in management’s guidance of a 6-8 per cent increase in corrugated prices (we are assuming 6 per cent in our current forecasts).

“In addition, management signals improvement in the Americas operations. The statement, however, highlights the on-going risks associated with higher input costs and wage inflation as well as the potential impact of currency volatility.

“We will review our full year forecasts following the results presentation. At this point, we do not expect to change our current full year 2018 EBITDA forecast of €1.3 billion.”