Smurfit Kappa rejects revised offer from International Paper

Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has unanimously rejected a revised offer from US suitor International Paper, on the grounds that the proposal fails to reflect the group’s “intrinsic value, track record and superior prospects as an independent business”.

On March 6th, the Irish cardboard box-maker, received and rejected a € 8.6 billion “unsolicited and highly opportunistic” takeover bid by US suitor, International Paper. On Monday however, the board of Smurfit Kappa disclosed that it had received a subsequent offer, on March 22nd, of € 25.25 in cash per share, and 0.3028 new shares of International Paper common stock for each Smurfit Kappa ordinary share held by them. This would value each Smurfit Kappa share at € 37.54, an increase of € 1.08 per share, or 3 per cent, on the previous offer.

However the board said it has “unanimously rejected” this offer, as it is “resolute in its belief that the best interests of the group’s stakeholders are served by pursuing its future as an independent company”.

The board also said that the revised offer “fundamentally undervalues the group and remains significantly below the valuations set by recent industry transactions”, while it noted that much of the consideration offered is in US-listed shares, which “represent uncertain value, and would expose Smurfit Kappa shareholders to the risk of significantly greater leverage and the challenges of integrating two businesses with fundamentally different cultures”.

Liam O’Mahony, chairman of Smurfit Kappa, said that the revised offer does not offer Smurfit Kappa shareholders much more than compensation for the fall in International Paper’s share price since that date and “ entirely fails to value the group’s true intrinsic business worth and future prospects”, and does not make “ strategic sense” for Smurfit Kappa and its stakeholders.

“The board unanimously reaffirms its belief that it is in the best interests of the group’s stakeholders for Smurfit Kappa to pursue its future as an independent company, headquartered in Ireland, operating as the European and Pan-American leader in paper-based packaging,” he said.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, International Paper is one of the world’s largest producers of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper, and employs some 52,000 people worldwide.