Smurfit Kappa plans 12% dividend hike on record earnings

Smurfit Kappa said that it plans to hike its dividend payment by 7 per cent to 80.9c per share, as the cardboard box maker reported solid earnings growth for 2019 and said that the current year has “started well”.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose by 7 per cent to a record €1.65 billion, far outpacing a 1 per cent increase in sales to €9.05 billion.

“During the year, we continued to strengthen our integrated model, following the acquisition of /[Dutch paper and recycling business/] Reparenco in 2018, and our more recent acquisitions in France, Bulgaria and Serbia, ” said chief executive Tony Smurfit.

“These acquisitions significantly enhance our business and further expand our geographic reach. As with previous mergers and acquisitions, the new teams have integrated well and further strengthen the depth and quality of the group.”

Smurfit Kappa’s keenly-followed ebitda margin edged up to 19 per cent in Europe from 18.3 per cent a year earlier, with demand growth for its products ahead of the wider market, while its margin for the Americas rose to 17.5 per cent from 15.7 per cent.

European projects

“Our three main countries of Colombia, Mexico and the US had strong financial performances with demand in Colombia particularly strong,” Smurfit Kappa said of its performance in the region.

Smurfit Kappa said it will complete a number of major European paper projects this year and continue to invest in its corrugated division “to capitalise on the many opportunities and secular trends”. The industry is current benefitting from a rise in online shopping and growing demand among consumers for recyclable packaging.

Last August, the company’s Italian unit was fined €124 million as authorities in that country had found that 50 paper and packaging groups had engaged in anti-competitive practices. The company reiterated on Wednesday that it plans to appeal the decision “on both administrative and substantive grounds”.

“This process may take a number of years,” it said, adding that it is “committed to the highest standards of conduct in its business and does not tolerate any actions that are inconsistent with its values”.

Net debt at the group stood at €3.48 billion at the end of December, standing at 2.1 times ebitda, up marginally from 2 a year earlier.