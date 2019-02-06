Smurfit Kappa opens new carton factory in Mexico

Paper and packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa has opened a new plant in Mexico, strengthening its presence in the region.

The folding carton plant, based in Tijuana, produces flat and pre-glued boxes, trays and other packaging solutions. It is the third plant of this type in Mexico, where Smurfit Kappa has been operating for more than 40 years.

“The inauguration of this important operation reflects the Smurfit Kappa Group´s long- term commitment to Mexico and its confidence in the growth of the country´s economy and its markets,” said Eduardo Rubio, Smurfit Kappa’s vice president of packaging for Northern Mexico. “We are confident that this plant and the high quality products we produce will contribute to the growth of our customers’ business in this region.”

The opening of the new plant follows on from Smurfit Kappa’s investment in new machinery in the Los Reyes Paper Mill last year and an extensive converting plant modernisation project.