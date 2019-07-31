Smurfit Kappa ‘highly confident’ after reporting big jump in earnings

Cardboard box-making giant Smurfit Kappa’s earnings rose 17 per cent in the first half and said that even though international economic and political risks remain, it continues to be “highly confident” in its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose to €847 million from €724 million for the same period last year, outpacing 4 per cent sales growth to €4.62 billion, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Europe, ebitda increased by 17 per cent to €688 million, helped by a 2 per cent organic increase in the volume of boxes sold, higher pricing and acquisitions. During the first half, the group completed acquisitions in Serbia and Bulgaria, a further step in its South Eastern European strategy.

Ebitda in the Americas gained 14 per cent to €179 million, with 85 per cent of the region’s earnings were delivered by Colombia, Mexico and the US with strong year-on-year performances in all three countries.

Smurfit Kappa wrote down its remaining €60 million of net assets in Venezuela last year, as it removed its operations there from the group balance sheet, after losing control of it to the Caracas government.

Smurfit Kappa, led by chief executive Tony Smurfit, said in February 2018 that it plans to spend €1.6 billion expanding its operations and buying rivals over the space of four years. Its largest deal of 2018 was its purchase of Dutch company Reparenco for €466 million.

“Our plan remains flexible and agile and is the foundation for our current and future performance,” Mr Smurfit said in Wednesday. “The qualities of Smurfit Kappa continue to be evident, not alone in terms of our performance but in our world class containerboard system, leadership in sustainable packaging, customer-focused innovation and disciplined, returns focused, capital allocation.”

Smurfit Kappa was subject of an abortive takeover attempt by US rival International Paper early last year.