Smurfit Kappa fined €124m after Italian cartel investigation

Cardboard box maker Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) said on Tuesday its Italian unit has been fined €124 million as authorities in the country found that 50 paper and packaging groups had engaged in anti-competitive practices.

SKG said that it was “very disappointed” with the finding of the Italian Market Competitiveness Protection Authority (AGCM) “on many levels and will vigorously appeal this decision on both administrative and substantive grounds”.

The Italian authority raided the offices of Smurfit Kappa Italia in April 2017 as part of an investigation into alleged price-fixing across the paper and packaging industry.

The AGCM claimed at the time that there was evidence a number of vertically integrated corrugated cardboard manufacturers - including Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Pro-Gest, Laveggia, International Paper and others - co-ordinated sales policies of products in a series of at least eight meetings between 2015 and 2016.

The antitrust authority alleged that companies under investigation used an informal price list, going back to at least 2012, to apply the same sales prices on products offered to independent box makers.

The simultaneous movement by companies to their prices often occurred without any direct connection to rising raw material costs, according to an AGCM document in April 2017.

The €4.5 billion annual Italian corrugated containerboard market is continental Europe’s second-biggest, after Germany. Smurfit Kappa’s consolidated Italian sales amounted to almost €650 million in 2015, the largest player in the market, according to data contained in document.

“SKG is committed to the highest standards of conduct in its business and will not tolerate any actions that are inconsistent with its values,” it said on Tuesday, adding that it will book the fine as an exceptional charge in this year’s results, pending the outcome of an appeal.