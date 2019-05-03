Smurfit Kappa enjoys growth of 25% in earnings

Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa enjoyed growth of 25 per cent in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the first quarter of the year, it has said in a trading update.

Smurfit Kappa, a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 35 countries and with revenue of €8.9 billion in 2018.

In a trading update for the three months ending March 31st, published on Friday, the company said the 25 per cent increase in EBITDA to €424 million reflects higher corrugated pricing and demand growth.

It also pointed to a “relentless focus” on cost efficiencies and the benefits of its capital programme. Smurfit said its revenue grew by 7 per cent to €2.3 billion during the quarter.

In Europe, first quarter organic corrugated volume growth was 2 per cent year-on-year, against a strong 2018 comparison, with corrugated pricing in line with expectations.

In the Americas, organic volume growth was 3 per cent year-on-year with “especially pleasing performances” in the company’s three largest countries: Colombia, Mexico and the US.

During the quarter, the group completed acquisitions in Bulgaria and Serbia, further expanding its geographic reach.

“The group continues to progress its industry leading Better Planet Packaging initiative, working with brand owners, retailers and designers to develop the most sustainable, biodegradable and innovative packaging solutions for our customers,” it said.

“Smurfit Kappa Group will shortly host its biennial innovation event which will be attended by over 350 global customers. Better Planet Packaging will be the cornerstone of that event.”

Tony Smurfit, the company’s chief executive, welcomed the figures in the update and said he expected another year of progress.

“The group has had an excellent start to the year building on our established strengths of customer-focused innovation, our integrated operating model, and our ever expanding geographic reach,” he said.

“While there is invariably political and economic risk, we confidently expect to deliver another year of progress.”

The company’s annual general meeting takes place on Friday morning.