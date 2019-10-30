Smurfit Kappa enjoys 11% jump in earnings to €1.26bn

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa has reported an 11 per cent jump in earnings for the nine months to the end of September.

In a trading update, the FTSE 100 company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were €1.26 billion for the period.

In Europe, the company’s corrugated box volume growth was close to 4 per cent year-on-year or 2 per cent on an organic basis.

In the Americas, organic volume growth was approximately 2 per cent.

“While there have been, and continue to be, obvious macro-economic and political challenges, SKG’s very strong performance against this backdrop shows, once again, the quality of our business and the benefits of our geographic diversity,” chief executive Tony Smurfit said.

“ Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable packaging solutions and with our unique applications, knowledge and expertise in paper-based packaging we are ideally positioned to take advantage of this mega trend,” he said.