Smurfit Kappa defies earnings drop with €193m dividend

Cardboard box-making giant Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) declared on Wednesday it will pay a €193 million interim dividend even as earnings dropped in the first half of the year with Covid-19 denting demand for packaging.

The planned shareholder payment equates to a final dividend on 2019 earnings that the group decided to pull in April as coronavirus swept through its markets in Europe and the Americas.

The decision to pay an interim dividend “underscores the board’s belief in the inherent strengths of the SKG business, its balance sheet, free cash flow generation and its long-term prospects, and our recognition of the importance of dividends to shareholders”, said chief executive Tony Smurfit.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 13 per cent in the first half of the year to €735 million from the same period in 2019, with sales declining 9 per cent to €4.2 billion.

While demand for SKG cardboard boxes in Europe rose 2 per cent in the first quarter of the year, it dropped 2 per cent in the second quarter as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. However, European pricing for testliner and kraftliner cardboard types has fallen by €120 and €165 per tonne, respectively, from a high in October 2018 to last month.

In the Americas, a fall-off in business in the second quarter more than offset a strong start to the year, to deliver a 2.6 per cent decline in volumes for the first half as a whole.

Still, free cash flow across the group rose to €238 million in the first half of the year from €159 million for the corresponding period in 2019, aided by lower investment and cash interest costs as well as a reduced need for working capital.

Net debt at the group stood at €3.26 billion at the end of June, or 2.1 times Ebitda – a ratio that was unchanged from the end of 2019.