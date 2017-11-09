Sales slow at sports giant Adidas

Sales growth at Adidas slowed faster than analysts had expected, sending the shares to their steepest decline in 12 weeks.

Revenue advanced 8.7 per cent, less than half the 20 per cent booked in the second quarter, and below the average 9.5 per cent analyst estimate collected by Bloomberg. The shares fell 2.3 per cent to a three-month low as of 9:31 am in Frankfurt.

“Some market participants might be concerned by the slower top-line momentum,” Warburg Research analyst Joerg Philipp Frey said in a note. Sales missed consensus estimates on “somewhat weaker” growth in Europe and North America.

Operating profit still advanced by more than one-third to €795 million, beating analyst expectations, as it sold more expensive products, and sales of footwear advanced 14 per cent. Revenue in North America grew 19 per cent to €1.1 billion, an all-time high.

“So far we have grown every quarter this year with 30 per cent plus in the US, and we are not seeing any slowdown,” chief executive Kasper Rorsted said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We continue to see very, very strong demand for our products, and we continue to expect a very strong fourth quarter. It’s clear we are gaining market share in the US.”

The sporting-goods industry this year has been a tale of divergence. Under Armour posted its first sales decline since it went public last month, while Puma, like Adidas, is benefiting from a trend toward more sportswear worn outside of gyms, prompting it to lift its profit forecast three times this year.

Amazon.com is also moving into private-label sportswear, setting the stage for further upheaval in the US, where Adidas’s Reebok brand is already struggling to turn a profit.

“Overall the market is big enough also for an Amazon moving into this market,” Mr Rorsted said in the interview. “We think that will not change the market fundamentally, but we are seeing the consumers going online.”

Revenue generated from electronic commerce advanced 39 per cent in the quarter, the company said. While sales of Adidas-brand products jumped 10 per cent, those of Reebok declined, and Mr Rorsted said it may take until next year for the brand to grow again.

“The rate of revenue and earnings growth is likely to moderate after two and a half years of super-cycle,” Piral Dadhania, an analyst at RBC Europe, wrote in a note. “We believe the quality of the margin and profit beat should be well-received by the market.”

For the full year, Adidas reiterated its targets, which call for revenue adjusted for currency swings to rise 17 per cent to 19 per cent, and net income to advance by as much as 28 per cent. Adidas said its gross margin in the third quarter reached a record 50.4 per cent. – Bloomberg