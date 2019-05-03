Sales at Kingspan rise 18% during first quarter

Cavan-based insulation group Kingspan saw an increase of 18 per cent in group sales during the first quarter of the year, it has said in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Kingspan, which manufactures high performance insulation and building envelopes, said it experienced a “positive start to the year”, reflecting strong order books at the turn of the year.

Group sales of €1 billion for the three-month period were 18 per cent ahead of prior year. Underlying sales growth reflected strong volumes across key markets, partially offset by the deflationary effect of lower raw material prices.

Kingspan’s bank debt at the end of the quarter was broadly in line with the position at last year end.

In addition, the group adopted a new accounting standard which increases reported debt by approximately €140 million as a consequence of capitalising leasing obligations.

Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by approximately €28 million annually as a consequence of the same accounting standard with an immaterial impact on profit after tax.

Following the conclusion of today’s AGM, Helen Kirkpatrick will retire as a non-executive director on the expiration of her term of office.

Ms Kirkpatrick has variously served as chair of the audit committee, chair of the remuneration committee, and as senior independent director.

The board has also announced the appointment of Anne Heraty as a non-executive director of the company, with effect from August 1st.

Ms Heraty is the founder and chief executive of Cpl Resources. She has about 20 years’ experience running an international recruitment and outsourcing business and is currently on the Board of IBEC, having previously held a number of non-executive directorships.

Looking ahead, order intake across the group has been “generally encouraging” so far this year and the overall order book is “ahead of where it was” at the same point last year.

“Whilst we anticipate reasonably positive momentum through the second quarter, enhanced by our growing geographic reach, we equally remain mindful of the unfavorable rhetoric around the direction of the global economy and any impact that may have on Kingspan,” it said.

“That said, our resolute focus on energy efficient technologies should keep the group well positioned over the longer haul.”

By market during the first quarter, UK sales activity was positive although order intake in insulated panels was relatively subdued, Kingspan said.

Mainland Europe traded solidly across the region. In the Americas, the US performed well, Canada recorded solid growth, and Latin America performed strongly.

Activity in Australasia was lower than in recent years and in the Middle East activity was “quite mixed and similar to much of last year”. Its activities in the Republic “had a strong start to the year”.

Insulated panels sales were up 22 per cent. The UK, whilst delivering a good sales performance, experienced soft order intake during the quarter and consequently the order bank reduced somewhat.

In mainland Europe, both sales and order intake were positive with the group’s extended presence in southern and eastern Europe both contributing well.

Sales in North America were strong in the first three months, and although order intake in the period lagged last year it has improved in recent weeks.

Kingspan will issue its half-year financial report for the period ended June 30th on August 23rd.