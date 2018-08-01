Revenues at Smurfit Kappa up by 5%

Revenues at paper and packaging group Smurfit Kappa rose by 5 per cent to €4.4 billion in the first half of the year, driven by strong growth in Europe.

According to results published on Wednesday, in the six months to June 30th, revenues at the group advanced by 5 per cent to €4.4 billion, with revenue in Europe up 7 per cent or € 233 million, driven predominantly by underlying revenue growth with a small contribution from acquisitions. In the Americas, sales fell by 3 per cent, or € 38 million, “reflecting the negative impact of currency in the first half”. Earnings (EBITDA) jumped by 27 per cent to €724 million. Earnings in Europe were € 148 million higher, while the Americas were € 11 million higher, as the group benefited from lower recovered fibre costs, although it saw higher costs in areas such as labour, distribution, wood and other raw materials.

Tony Smurfit, group chief executive said: “SKG is pleased to deliver significant improvement against our key performance measures. With an increase in EBITDA of over 27 per cent to € 724 million and an EBITDA margin of 16.4 per cent our first half performance reflects the quality of our assets, geographic reach and market positions”.

Pre-tax profits rose by 70 per cent to €416 million, with the group’s operating profit before exceptional items up 48 per cent to €529 million. The group had net debt of some €2.9 billion as of June 30th, down from €2.9 billion in the same period in 2017.

The group reported exceptional items of € 31 million during the year, due to costs relating to its defence from the unsolicited approach by International Paper, and a loss on the disposal of its Baden operations in Germany.

The group is set to increase its interim dividend by 10 per cent to 25.4 cent per share, which will be paid on October 26th.

Davy Stockbrokers pointed to the expectation that the group’s free cash flow will be even stronger than currently forecast at year-end.

“This will provide the company with further shareholder value-enhancing options,” the broker said, as it reiterated its “outperform” rating on the stock.

Looking ahead, Mr Smurfit said: “As we start the second half, business conditions remain strong. We are excited about our prospects and we continue to expect our 2018 EBITDA to be materially better than 2017. Reflecting the board’s confidence in the group’s performance and prospects the interim dividend is increased by 10 per cent to 25.4 cent per share.”