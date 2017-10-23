Respiratory device manufacturer Vitalograph to create 50 jobs

Vitalograph, a Co Clare-based respiratory device manufacturer, is to create an additional 50 jobs as part of a new €`12 million investment in its Ennis facility.

The new roles will be across a number of positions including data analysts, software designers and engineers.

The family-owned business, which was established by Dietmar and Margaret Garbe in the UK in 1963, has been based in Co Clare since 1974. It currently employs about 100 people in Ireland with another 100 people working at sister facilities in England, Germany, China, the US and Japan.

The company exports its products to more than 113 countries globally.

Vitalograph designs, develops and manufactures respiratory and cardiology devices for the healthcare sector. More recently, the company has been working in collaboration with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies providing clinical trials of new drugs, particularly for those used in the treatment of cough and other respiratory conditions.

“We have been at the forefront of the design and development of cardio-respiratory devices for decades but today’s announcement means that we can further expand in the area of clinical trials, particularly in the treatment of cough,” said Frank Keane, general manager at Vitalograph Ireland.