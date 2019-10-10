Rescue deal for Wrightbus rejected by company controlled by founder’s son

A possible rescue deal for the Wrights Group in Ballymena, Co Antrim has been rejected by the property company that owns the Wrightbus factory. The property company is controlled by Jeff Wright, the son of the Wrights Group founder.

Hydrogen entrepreneur Jo Bamford had been interested in taking over the business, but Mr Wright said on Thursday said no deal had been reached. Mr Wright cited problems in relation to Mr Bamford seeking control of farmlands owned by his family.

“The failure by Mr Bamford’s Ryse Hydrogen company to complete the deal to purchase Wrightbus is deeply regrettable especially after the exhaustive efforts all of us involved have gone to in providing every possible support,” Mr Wright said in a statement.

“For the record the entire premises at Galgorm including the factory, fixtures and fittings as well as the land was agreed to be made available to all bidders, either to lease or purchase.

“While each and every one of the bidders agreed terms Mr Bamford sought to gain unrelated additional farmlands owned by my family.

“These farmlands, which have restricted use, were bought through a mortgage and were not at any time a part of the Wrightbus business.”

Mr Wright, a church pastor, controls the property investment company Whirlwind Property Two Limited, which owns the site of the Wrightbus factory. Mr Bamford is the son of billionaire JCB chairman, Anthony Bamford.

Despite the development on Thursday, the North’s secretary of state, Julian Smith, held out some hope for a deal. In a tweet, Mr Smith said the administrators of the business needed “space to get a deal over the line”.

Job losses

Wrights Group, which had been privately owned and controlled by the Wright family, went into administration 16 days ago with the immediate loss of 1,200 jobs.

Administrators from Deloitte have been seeking a buyer for the group and unions had confirmed that Mr Bamford had entered into “exclusive” discussions with them.

Mr Bamford has not commented yet on why the discussions broke up without a deal.

Mr Wright meanwhile said it was “not clear” what ambitions Mr Bamford or his associates might have had for his family’s farmland. He said it would be “a mistake to conflate his farmland interests with his failure to complete on the Wrightbus deal and its associated lands”.

“I hope that Deloittes have not been side-tracked by the Bamford engagement and can now put their energies into delivering a deal by working with the remaining bidders to secure the future of Wrightbus and the jobs in Ballymena.”

The DUP MP for area Ian Paisley has repeatedly warned over the last 24 hours that if a deal could not be agreed by Thursday that “it would be the end of bus building in Ballymena”.

He had described Mr Bamford’s bid for the group as a “good offer”.

But Mr Wright in his statement criticised Mr Paisley for what he said was his “unhelpful” role.

“In what could be considered a vote campaigning exercise, Mr Paisley continually championed Mr Bamford throughout this process, particularly briefing the media and the unions about the farmland and tying it into the business arrangements. Mr Paisley would be well advised to leave the business of deal making to the professionals at Deloittes,” Mr Wright said.