Production in manufacturing industries was up 8.8% in July

Production in manufacturing industries for July was 8.8 per cent higher than in June, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On an annual basis, production for July was 13.4 per cent higher than in the same month the year before.

Industrial production in manufacturing industries for the three months from May to July was 7.7 per cent lower than in the preceding three month period.

The “modern” sector showed a monthly increase in production of 9.1 per cent in July and an annual increase of 19.5 per cent when compared with July 2019.

There was a monthly increase of 15.8 per cent in the “traditional” sector for July and an annual decrease of 3.5 per cent compared with July 2019.

The modern sector is made up of chemicals and pharmaceuticals; computer, electronic, optical and electrical equipment; reproduction of recorded media; and medical and dental instruments and supplies. The traditional sector includes all Industries excluding the modern sector.

The sectors which saw the largest increase in production in the month to July 2020 were: other food products (45.3 per cent) and food products (29.7 per cent).

Turnover decreased by 1 per cent for manufacturing industries in July when compared with June. On an annual basis, turnover increased by 9.5 per cent when compared with July 2019.