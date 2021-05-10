PennEngineering to create 20 Galway jobs over three years

PennEngineering has announced a major digital transformation of its Galway facility, as well as a multimillion-euro investment that involve the upskilling of all 200 staff and the creation of about 20 new roles over the next three years.

PennEngineering’s Mary Ann Fleming said the development would allow the company to escalate its product offerings to the European market and remain competitive there.

The group is currently recruiting across a number of teams, including engineering, operations, finance, supply chain and managerial.

Regina Fahy, human resources strategic director at PennEngineering, said training and development of staff “has always been a focus of our business”.

“Over 30 per cent of our staff are attending external training courses at any time,” she said. “This further investment with IDA Ireland allows us to expand and grow this participation.

“Over the course of the three years of this programme, our aim is to have everyone in the company attend a further education programme with a special focus on smart manufacturing and the factory of the future.”