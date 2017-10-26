Paul Coulson’s Ardagh scales back forecast as dollar dip bites

Ardagh Group, the metal and glass containers maker led by Irish financier Paul Coulson, has scaled back its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months as an ongoing decline by the dollar against the euro weighs.

The group, which floated on the New York Stock Exchange in March, said that it now expects its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to come to €1.34 billion. The company had previously warned in July that dollar weakness would be likely to shave €30 million off its original €1.4 billion full-year earnings target.

The dollar has fallen by more than 12 per cent against the euro so far this year, to $1.1809 as of midday on Thursday.

Group revenue decreased by 1 per cent to €1.99 billion in the three months to the end of September, while adjusted ebitda declined at the same pace to €377 million. Stripping out currency fluctuations, both revenue and earnings increased by 2 per cent.