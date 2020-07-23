Packaging giant Ardagh swings into loss amid sales dip, refinancing costs

Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers group led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, swung into a loss in the three months to the end of June as its sales declined amid the Covid-19 pandemic and it booked one-off expenses relating to a refinancing of some of it debt.

The New York-listed company reported a net loss of $64 million (€55.3 million) for the period, compared to a $69 million profit for the same three months last year. Sales dipped by 6 per cent during the second quarter to $1.61 million.

The company also paid a premium of $61 million during the period to buy back some of its bonds ahead of schedule, as it continued a long-standing strategy of taking advantage of favourable to refinance debt at lower interest rates when opportunities arise. Interest costs came to $71 million for the three-month period, down from $112 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Ardagh, which drink and food containers for the likes Budweiser beer to John West tinned salmon, said that its glass business, in particular, was affected by the economic disruption caused by coronavirus.

Reduced demand

This side of the business “experienced reductions in customer demand and therefore revenue as a direct consequence of the various global lockdowns and the related impact to ‘on-premises’ sales,” it said, adding that margins were also squeezed as it grappled with excess capacity. Still, earnings grew in its beverage cans business, it said.

“In addition, throughout the Group, incremental Covid-19 related costs, including increased safety and cleaning costs were incurred,” it said.

The group said that it does not expect any significant customers to fail to default of payments as a result of the economic crisis. It had $1.45 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of June as well as access to $142 million of undrawn credit facilities.

Total borrowings stood at $7.29 billion at the end of the reporting period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), a measure closely followed by analysts and Ardagh’s creditors, declined by 13 per cent to $271 million in the second quarter.