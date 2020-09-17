Online shoppers increasingly opting for eco-friendly packaging - survey

As many as one in three who shop for clothes online say they’d change their purchasing behaviour if they discovered a company’s packaging wasn’t environmentally friendly, a survey by packaging manufacturer Smurfit Kappa suggests.

The survey, which sought out respondents across four European countries including the Republic, found that 45 per cent of shoppers here have become more eco-conscious since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results are of importance given the increasingly prominent role online shopping plays. According to this survey, some 44 per cent of Irish women and 43 per cent of Irish men shop online.

“Consumers want online fashion brands to act responsibly and consider the social and environmental impacts of their businesses. Fashion brands, and indeed all brands, need to adapt to consumer demands on sustainability or they risk losing customers business,” said Smurfit Kappa’s vice president of innovation and development, Arco Berkenosch.

The research was conducted by Vitreous World amongst 2,000 consumers, 500 of whom were in the Republic.