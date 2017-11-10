One51 confirms CapVest deal is dead, to proceed with IPO

One51, the Dublin-based rigid plastics manufacturer, is to proceed with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) as it confirmed discussions with CapVest about a possible deal have ended without agreement.

In an announcement made on Friday, the company said it is to convene an extraordinary general meeting (egm) early next month to discuss proceeding with an IPO and listing next year.

As part of the move, the company also intends to rebrand as IPL Plastics plc, it said.

IPL, the holding company of One51’s North American plastics operations is 67 per cent owned by the firm with Canadian investor CDPQ and development capital fund FSTQ owning the remaining 33 per cent stake. IPL’s current capital structure inhibits One51 from seeking a listing but a proposed reorganisation to be discussed at the egm that would see CDPQ and FSTQ swapping their stake in the company for One51 shares would rectify this.

One51 said it had received an undertaking from CDPQ to vote in favour of the resolutions being proposed next month.

The group announced in late August that it had decided to explore a possible flotation and listing.

It also confirmed that talks with UK private equity firm CapVest, which is led by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, in relation to a €2.50 in cash per One51 share offer, have now terminated without agreement.

One51 was set up in 2005 as an investment business spun out of food and agri group IAWS and initially held assets including a 26 per cent stake in infrastructure company NTR and Irish Pride Bakers. IAWS was subsequently renamed as Aryzta.