Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested over ‘numerous’ acts of misconduct

Carlos Ghosn has been arrested and is set to be ousted as chairman of Nissan, the Japanese carmaker said after it accused the man who has led company for almost two decades of “numerous” acts of misconduct.

Marking an abrupt downfall for one of the most powerful executives in the global motor industry, Nissan issued a statement on Monday saying an internal investigation had revealed that Mr Ghosn had understated his income over many years.

It also said “numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets” by Mr Ghosn and another director Greg Kelly.

Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan’s chief executive, said the company’s board would seek to remove Mr Ghosn from his position at a board meeting on Thursday – a move which could unsettle the global alliance between Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault. As well as chairing Nissan, Mr Ghosn is chairman of Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault.

Arrested

The Nissan statement came after Tokyo prosecutors raided Nissan’s offices on Monday. Shortly afterwards, Mr Ghosn was arrested by Tokyo prosecutors, according to Japanese media.

His arrest was confirmed by Mr Saikawa at an extraordinary press conference where he criticised much of Mr Ghosn’s legacy. He said Mr Ghosn’s influence as chairman of both Nissan and Renault was a “factor” in his ability to carry out the misconduct.

“This is the negative aspect of the long regime of Mr Ghosn,” he said. “This is a fact that we need to admit.”

Nissan said it has been investigating Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly for months following a report from a whistleblower.

Mr Ghosn enjoys rock star status in Japan after rescuing Nissan as its chief executive and part-merging the company with Renault.

Until 2016 he served as chief executive of both carmakers. He is due to serve as Renault’s CEO until 2022, though previously said t he may step back early from the post.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, built up over two decades by Mr Ghosn, is among the world’s largest carmakers, with the three companies linked by cross-shareholdings as well as cost saving and synergy targets aimed at making them operate like a single company.

Catalysts

Mr Kelly joined Nissan’s North American unit in 1988 and has mostly spent his career in human resources. Before joining the Japanese carmaker, he was an attorney at US law firm Barnes & Thornburg.

Shares in Renault fell more than 12 per cent in morning Paris trading. Nissan shares traded in Germany declined 10.9 per cent.

“The initial share price reaction shows how pivotal he is,” said Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary, an analyst at Citi.

Arndt Ellinghorst, lead auto analyst at Evercore ISI, said: “If Ghosn were to have to step down prematurely from either Renault or Nissan, then it would be a setback for one of the major catalysts for Renault stock; namely corporate action to address the present Alliance structure.”

The allegations against Mr Ghosn come as Nissan has already drawn the ire of Japanese authorities after it admitted to falsifying exhaust emission and fuel economy data in July following a scandal last year when it revealed faults in vehicle inspections on cars sold in Japan.

Renault declined to comment while Mitsubishi and the Alliance were not immediately available for comment.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly could not be reached for comment. French government officials declined to comment as an investigation was under way in Japan.

Scrutiny

Mr Ghosn’s pay at Nissan has faced intense scrutiny since 2010 after he became Japan’s best-paid executive in a country where executive compensation tends to be much lower than international standards.

His annual compensation at Nissan hit a high of ¥1.1bn (€8.5 million) in the 2016-2017 fiscal year and he received ¥735m in the most recent financial year along with a ¥227m package from Mitsubishi.

He was paid €7.4 million at Renault during 2017, and narrowly won shareholder support for his pay at this summer’s annual investor meeting.

In an interview with the FT earlier this year, Mr Ghosn defended his pay levels.

“Compensation is more scrutinised today than in the past - I have a lot of that. . . and there are lots of questions about what you are doing for society,” he said. “But this doesn’t translate into less demand on performance. . .CEOs have to absolutely perform on the basic scorecard - growth, profit, free cash.”

Asked whether it had ever occurred to him that he is paid too much, he said: “You won’t have any CEO say, ‘I’m overly compensated’?. . .It’s not up to me, the board is sovereign on this.”

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018