Nissan accuses chairman Carlos Ghosn of misconduct

Nissan on Monday accused Carlos Ghosn of “significant” misconduct and said its board would recommend he step down from his role as chairman.

The statement by carmaker Nissan came after Japanese media reported that Mr Ghosn is to be arrested by Tokyo prosecutors for suspected violation of financial law.

Nissan said it has been investigating Mr Ghosn, one of the most powerful men in the motor industry worldwide, and another director Greg Kelly for months following a report from a whistleblower.

“In regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly’s deep involvement has also been confirmed,” the Japanese carmaker alleged in the statement.

The company added it was co-operating with the investigation by the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office.

The move throws into question Mr Ghosn’s other roles, including as chief executive of Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, as well as his position leading the global alliance of the three carmakers.

Shares in Renault fell 10 per cent.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, built up over two decades by Mr Ghosn, is among the world’s largest carmakers, with the three companies linked by cross-shareholdings as well as cost saving and synergy targets aiming to make them operate like a single company.

Representatives from Renault and the Alliance were not immediately available for comment.

According to a report in the Asahi newspaper, Mr Ghosn is suspected of understating his income on financial statements and had agreed to speak to Tokyo prosecutors on a voluntary basis.

Nikkei also reported that the special investigative squad of the Tokyo district public prosecutors office interviewed Mr Ghosn. The prosecutors office declined to comment.

The report in the Asahi newspaper said the allegations relate to undeclared compensation. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018