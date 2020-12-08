Medical products maker Harmac to create 60 jobs in Roscommon

Medical products manufacturer Harmac is to expand its Co Roscommon facility, creating 60 roles as the company ramps up production to meet unprecedented global demand fuelled by Covid-19.

The New York headquartered company, which makes surgical masks and non-invasive ventilation products, said the new jobs were part of a major investment at the facility in Castlerea. The company employes more than 300 people in Castlerea, and will recruit in the areas of engineering, quality and manufacturing.

The Harmac facility in Co Roscommon was established in 1998, and is a significant supplier to the Irish and European operations of numerous medical technology companies. Its expansion will allow the company to manufacture substantial volumes of surgical masks for a multinational client, and also increase manufacturing of non-invasive ventilation devices for intersurgical respiratory systems.

“Harmac’s Castlerea campus has class-leading capabilities, allowing us to collaborate with customers from a design, engineering, tooling and manufacturing standpoint to ensure that projects are brought online as aggressively as possible,” said Harmac Ireland’s managing director Mick McEnroe. “It’s a major differentiator between us and our competitors, and it’s very inspiring to be able to help customers under these circumstances.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news. “These 60 new jobs, will greatly accelerate the company’s response to the pandemic, significantly increasing production of masks and ventilation products,” he said.

The investment is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive Martin Shanahan said the company, which is one of the biggest employers in Co Roscommon, could be assured of IDA Ireland’s continued support.

“All of us at Harmac are very proud of what we’ve accomplished during this challenging year by onboarding and supporting these new customers and their products in record time,” said president and chief executive John F Somers. “We take great satisfaction in knowing that our employees are protected by masks made by our team members – and that our team members are helping people around the world by manufacturing products that will help keep Covid-19 patients alive.”