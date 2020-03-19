Kingspan scraps final dividend due to coronavirus

Insulation maker Kingspan has scrapped its proposed final dividend for shareholders due to Covid-19, the Dublin-listed company said on Thursday.

The group said the global trading environment had “significantly changed due to the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus.”

It said that in light of this it had decided to withdraw the proposal of a final dividend of 33.5c per share for its last financial year.

Had the payout proceeded it have seen the company’s shareholder reward rising by 10.7 per cent on the 2018 dividend.

Kingspan said on Thursday it was in a “rapidly changing environment” and would update shareholders on trading conditions at the end of April in advance of its planned annual general meeting.

The company, which announced a €750 million war chest to fund acquisitions earlier in the year, reported an 11.6 per cent rise in trading profit to a record €497.1 million in 2019.

It also said prior to the spread of Covid-19 to Europe that it intended to spend €150 million on expanding existing factories and building new ones at its operations around the world.

Kingspan has operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia. It makes and sells insulation, flooring products and other building materials.

The group said on Thursdady it has in excess of €1 billion in aggregate of cash balances on hand and committed undrawn bank facilities and maintains its strong balance sheet.

Shares in the company were trading down 3.5 per cent at lunchtime in Dublin.