Kingspan profits fell 13% to €200m in first half of the year

First half profits at Irish insulation specialist Kingspan fell 13 per cent to €200 million as the group grappled with Covid-19’s impact on construction.

Co Cavan-based Kingspan said that revenues slipped 8 per cent to €2.07 billion in the six months ended June 30th from €2.24 billion during the same period last year.

Its trading profit fell 13 per cent from €230.4 million in the opening six months of 2019.

Chief executive Gene Murtagh confirmed that the company believed it was prudent not to pay an interim dividend and would review its shareholder returns policy in light of the weak economy.

“We expect that the economic environment will remain weak, with confidence for businesses to make investment decisions curtailed,” he said.

“On a more positive note, policy makers are more focussed on ensuring buildings are more energy efficient, which is a supportive long-term trend.”

Cash balances

Kingspan has more than €1 billion in cash and undrawn credit. So far in 2020 it has committed €400 million to acqusitions that have been completed or on which terms have been agreed.

The group has just agreed to buy Slovenian roof and facade manufacturer, Trimo. In April, it bought the light and air business of Colt. Early in the second half it agreed to buy Romanian insulated panel manufacturer, Terasteel.

Mr Murtagh described the first-half performance as resilient in the face of unparalleled challenges.

“Performance has varied substantially from region to region depending on the severity and length of Government restrictions, and been helped by our rapid introduction of cost containment measures,” he added.

Kingspan expects the general economic environment to be tougher than it was before the Covid-19 crisis.